Some evening showers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some scattered showers are moving through this evening. A few pockets of heavy rain and even some graupel (snow pellets) is possible. Most of the wet weather will be out by 8 pm at the latest. On the overnight, mainly cloudy and chilly with lows in the middle and upper 30s. The sunshine will increase on Wednesday, but highs only top out in the middle 40s.

(David Wolter)

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures climb into the 60s as clouds start to return on Friday. Rain is more likely into the weekend. The thought right now is that the better chance for a more widespread rainfall is Saturday night into part of Sunday. Severe weather does not look likely, but an inch or two of rainfall is possible. There could be a few wet flakes as the air turns colder Sunday night, but drier air is going to prevent anything more than just some flurries. We will keep you updated on the forecast.

