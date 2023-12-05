Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Ohio County

By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Grayson County man is facing several charges after police say he was swerving his car all over William Natcher Parkway.

According to a social media post, this led to the arrest of 60-year-old William King Jr.

Deputies say this was after they administered a field sobriety test because they could smell alcohol coming from King.

Deputies also say they found suspected meth, paraphernalia, and several empty alcohol containers and a gun inside King’s vehicle.

King is facing multiple charges including possession of drugs and a DUI.

60-year-old William King Jr.(Ohio County Sheriff's Office)

