WKU Football has a slew of players to earn All-Conference recognition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football wide receiver Malachi Corley highlighted WKU’s selections on the Conference USA All-Conference Teams, which were voted on by the league’s head coaches and released Tuesday.

Corley was named a member of CUSA’s All-Conference First Team Offense, while defensive tackle Hosea Wheeler and defensive back Kendrick Simpkins were named All-Conference Second Team Defense, and quarterback Austin Reed, offensive lineman Vincent Murphy, defensive back Anthony Johnson, Jr., kicker Lucas Carneiro, wide receiver/kick returner Easton Messer, and long snapper Trey Naughton received All-Conference Honorable Mention honors. WKU had 14 selections for the CUSA All-Freshman Team.

Corley, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior, led CUSA with 11 touchdown receptions in 11 games played this season for the Hilltoppers, who finished the regular season with a 7-5 overall record and 5-3 mark in CUSA play. Corley finished the year with 958 yards and 11 touchdowns on 75 receptions – an average of 87.1 yards receiving per game.

He was fifth in the league in scoring (6.18 points/game), second in scoring from non-kickers (6.18 points/game), second in receptions per game (6.82), second in receiving yards per game (87.1), ninth in all-purpose yards (88.09), third in receptions (75), and fourth in receiving yards (958). He’s one of two players to record over 200 receiving yards in a single game this season – he had 207 at Louisiana Tech – and is the only player in the league to record three touchdown receptions in a single game this season, also doing so in Ruston, Louisiana. Corley had three 100-yard receiving games this fall.

In WKU’s 41-28 win at FIU in the regular-season finale, Corley broke the WKU program record for career receptions, and now has 255 catches. He also ranks second in WKU history in touchdown receptions with 29 and third in receiving yards with 3,007.

Simpkins started at safety for much of the season and led the Hilltopper defense with his big-play ability. The junior from Montgomery, Alabama, finished the regular season with 46 total tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He’s forced four fumbles, recorded eight quarterback hurries and has one pass breakup. He has more sacks than any other FBS defensive back this season.

Wheeler became a big part of WKU’s defensive line this fall in his second season with the program after transferring from Sacramento City College. Wheeler posted 40 tackles, with 2.5 for loss and a pair of sacks. He had a forced fumble and interception – both of which came at then-No. 6/4 Ohio State – and a quarterback hurry this season.

Reed threw for 3,340 yards and 31 touchdowns on 289-of-470 passing with 11 touchdowns in his second season as WKU’s starting quarterback. He ranks first in CUSA in passing yards per game (278.3), total passing yards (3,340), completions (289), and passing touchdowns (31), and he is third in CUSA in total offense (286.7) and second total offensive touchdowns (35).

Murphy made the move to center this season after serving as the team’s starting right guard in 2022. He led an offensive line this fall that is tied for third nationally and is second in CUSA in sacks allowed per game.

Johnson finished the regular season with 36 tackles, including one for loss. He had three interceptions, five pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and blocked a kick in his first season with the program after transferring from Division II West Florida. He ranks fourth in CUSA in passes defended and third in interceptions.

A trio of redshirt freshmen received All-Conference Honorable Mention honors on special teams. Messer received honorable mention status as a kick returner. He ranks third in CUSA in kick return yards with 311 on 14 attempts this season – a 22.21 average. Naughton served as the team’s starting long snapper, while Carneiro was WKU’s kicker. Carneiro was 8-for-11 on field goals and 42-of-42 on PATs this season.

Representing WKU on the CUSA All-Freshman Team on offense were receivers K.D. Hutchinson, Moussa Barry, and Messer; tight end Noah Meyers; and offensive lineman Evan Wibberley. Representing the Hilltoppers on defense were defensive end Deante McCray; linebackers Koron Hayward and Reginald Allen, Jr.; and defensive backs Alex Ford and Nazir Ward. WKU claimed all four spots on special teams – no punter was selected – with Messer and Hutchinson at kick returner and punt returner, respectively, Naughton at long snapper, and Carneiro at kicker.

WKU will finish the 2023 season on Dec. 18 against Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

