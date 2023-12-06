BGMU offers tips for conserving energy as winter approaches

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you haven’t felt winter creep in the air, you may have seen the effect it’s had on your energy bill.

Shelley Lowe, Marketing Coordinator for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, recommends keeping your thermostat at 68 degrees or even a few degrees lower during the winter to help save a bit.

“We recommend people bundle up with blankets if they’re just sitting around watching TV, or maybe add a sweater or a sweatshirt to what they’re wearing to stay warm instead of cranking the heat up,” Lowe said.

Lowe added that you can also take advantage of some more natural heating methods.

“On sunny days, the best thing you can do is open your blinds and curtains and let the sun help heat your home naturally. That is an easy thing that everyone can do,” Lowe said. “On really cold days where there’s no sun, then you can close those curtains and blinds and that will help conserve energy as well.”

Winter means holiday guests, which means more use out of those high energy appliances for the extra cooking, laundry and dishes.

“If you are doing laundry, if you’re running the dishwasher, make sure you have full loads of both of those things that will help maintain your energy efficiency and save your bottom line a little bit,” Lowe said. “We also recommend that if you’re cooking, especially during the holiday season, that you try to be efficient by cooking multiple things at once, and use those smaller appliances like air fryers and microwaves when you can.”

When it comes to the holiday decorations, Lowe said LED is the way to go.

“If you can use LED bulbs on your Christmas tree or in your fixtures around your house, those are going to be more energy efficient in the long run,” Lowe said. “We do recommend that you put them on a timer so that they come on at night and they turn off whenever you’re going to bed.”

Lowe also advised against using space heaters or similar appliances, saying they can be a hefty burden on your energy bill.

BGMU offers multiple resources with Tennessee Valley Authority to help test and assure the energy efficiency of your home. For more information, visit their website.

