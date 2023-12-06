City approves grant to fund the building of two new tornado shelters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ahead of the second anniversary of the destructive tornados that hit Bowling Green, city commissioners have approved a $1 million grant to build two new tornado shelters in local parks.

“We’re going to invest quite a bit on the front end on the design and the engineering of these structures because they have to withstand, I think 100 and 5200 mile an hour winds,” said Director of Neighborhood and Community Services Brent Childers.

This will add to five other shelters funded by a previous grant that are in the design phase, bringing the number to seven shelters.

“Following the tornadoes of two years ago, we recognize that we didn’t have enough of these tornado shelters, these safe rooms in the community,” Childers said. “So, we started to look at where can we put these with funding that’s available.”

The shelters are set to be built in local parks Lamkin Park and Hobson Grove Park. Childers says the new additions are dedicated to the surrounding neighborhoods.

One of the goals of this project is to provide the community with a space for weather emergencies that is easily accessible to all areas of the community.

“As part of the planning process, we look at how far would somebody walk in times of a disaster, like that is kind of like the maximum that we want to put these away from anybody,” Childers said. “So really as we look at the parks themselves, we look at where do we have land available that’s closer to where people can easily drive in if they need to park, go into the shelter.”

Although the shelters are being put in place for emergencies, Childers has plans to find a way for the shelters to benefit the community.

“We are trying to find different ways of how can we activate these places whenever they’re not needed as a safe room,” he said. “We know that they’re there in times of disaster that we’re going to lean on these, but there’s also a lot of times in between those. How can we serve these as a meeting space, as another amenity in the park system? And so those are some of the things we’re working on.”

Childers said it could take up to six months to get approval for construction, and predicts that it will be at least a year before the shelters are actually in place for the community.

Current tornado shelters in Warren County can be found at Michael Buchanon Park, Phil Moore Park, and Basil Griffin Park.

