A cold and sunny Wednesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sunshine will increase on Wednesday, but highs only top out in the middle 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures climb into the 60s as clouds start to return on Friday. Rain is more likely into the weekend. The thought right now is that the better chance for a more widespread rainfall is Saturday night into part of Sunday. Severe weather does not look likely, but an inch or two of rainfall is possible. There could be a few wet flakes as the air turns colder Sunday night, but drier air is going to prevent anything more than just some flurries. We will keep you updated on the forecast.

