Concerned Citizens of Logan County hosting free Christmas Giveaways

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Concerned Citizens of Logan County is a council of local citizens dedicated to enhancing the quality of living for all citizens in Russellville and Logan County.

This month, the organization will be hosting three events aimed at helping families that may be struggling with finances this time of the year.

On Dec. 7, the organization will be hosting a Senior Citizen giveaway at its main location in Russellville. Community members over 65 years old can stop by KP Hall, located at 428 East 5th St., and receive one bag of items per household starting at 10 a.m.

“Tomorrow, we’re going to let them come through. They’re going to get bleach, laundry detergent, hand soap, toilet paper, and paper towels and this is a drive-through. All they have to do is come through and we’ll hand it to them and that will help the seniors out a lot,” said Dorris Vick, Director of Concerned Citizens of Logan County.

On Dec. 15, they will have their 5th Annual Free Christmas Giveaway where parents can pick up an item for each child in their home. The items were donated to the organization by Walmart and Ski Daddy’s.

“This is to help the parents because people are struggling so much,” Vick said. “Walmart donates us products every week almost and what we do is put those aside and save them for Christmas so people can have a good Christmas for their kids.”

On Dec. 16, children will be able to stop by KP Hall, starting at 10 a.m., to pick out items for their parents.

“The kids are just overjoyed that they can come and get a gift to put under their tree,” Vick said.

For more information, you can go to their website or find them on Facebook.

