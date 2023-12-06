Crime Stoppers: BGPD looking for two burglary suspects

South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Nov. 25, Bowling Green Police say two white males damaged a home they broke into on Mount Ayer Circle.

The victim says the men wore two black face coverings.

Officers say the surveillance video shows one of the men outside another residence, where he is not wearing a black face covering.

If you know anything about the burglary or who the individuals are, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Concerned Citizens of Logan County hosting free Christmas Giveaways
