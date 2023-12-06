FIRST ALERT: Warming temperatures with rain this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds clear out tonight and that will allow temperatures to come down into the lower 30s. Some light frost could be on your vehicle in the morning. The sunshine is going to push temperatures well into the 50s on Thursday. 60s in the forecast for Friday.

Rain showers are expected Saturday into at least Sunday morning. Ponding of water is possible. (David Wolter)

Rain is more likely into the weekend. The thought right now is that the better chance for a more widespread rainfall is Saturday night. Severe weather still does not look likely, but an inch or two of rainfall is possible.

Showers will increase on Saturday with the heaviest rain more likely during the night. (David Wolter)

Based on how dry it has been lately, flooding should not be a big issue, but there could be some ponding of water on area roadways. As the rain departs, the colder air could support a few wet flakes, but drier air is going to prevent anything more than just some flurries. We will keep you updated on the forecast.

