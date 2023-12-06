Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey has been arrested on more than a dozen charges, according to the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.

This comes a month after Chief Lindsey was placed on leave amid a criminal investigation.

Months ago, task force officials say they received a complaint regarding drugs and the police chief.

We’re told they investigated, presented a case to a grand jury Chief Lindsey was indicted.

According to officials, Lindsey was arrested Tuesday on a warrant in Ohio County.

The Kentucky Courts Docket shows Lindsey faces three counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, one count of Official Misconduct, one count of Voyeurism, ten counts of Sexual Abuse and one count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.

Ohio County Circuit Court officials tell us his first court date is set for January 16, at 10 a.m.

Hartford Mayor Beau Wright gave this statement to 14 News Wednesday afternoon.

“On October 27th, 2023, the City of Hartford became aware of an ongoing criminal investigation carried out by the Pennvrile Narcotics Taskforce. The investigation involved Chief Brent Lindsey. As a result, the City of Hartford decided to place Chief Brent Lindsey on administrative leave while the investigation was ongoing. After being on administrative leave for about three weeks, Mr. Lindsey eventually resigned from his position on November 16th, 2023.

The Hartford Police Department remains fully committed to serving and protecting its citizens, and the actions taken in this regard are in no way a reflection of the hardworking and dedicated officers who uphold the highest standards of professionalism, and who conducts themselves with the highest degree of integrity.”

