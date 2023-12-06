Logan County Public Library raises awareness about Radon and lung cancer risk

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Public Library is running a program aimed at detecting the unseen threat of radon gas in community homes. Radon gas is colorless, and odorless, and is a potential link to lung cancer.

“It’s actually really prominent here, and the reason it’s a problem is it gets into your house, and you breathe it in, and it can cause lung cancer,” said Katie Tyson, Community Outreach Coordinator.

The risk of developing cancer in homes with high concentrations of radon is especially dangerous for smokers. As radon interacts with smoke, it increases the probability of developing the disease.

The gas, completely undetectable by human senses, infiltrates homes in small amounts, making detection challenging without specialized equipment.

“You won’t know it until you start having trouble breathing with the cancer,” Tyson said.

A popular misconception is that radon only affects homes with basements. However, radon doesn’t discriminate based on home construction. The gas can seep in through cracks in the floor, foundations, and even through the water supply, especially for those reliant on well water.

The University of Kentucky’s Radon on the Radar program, in collaboration with the library, aims to empower citizens to become citizen scientists. The initiative provides radon detectors for checkout, allowing residents to test their homes and contribute data to ongoing research.

“If you rent out a kit from us, you’re invited to share that data with the University of Kentucky as well and become a citizen scientist,” Tyson said. “So, there’s a couple of different ways that you can benefit, even if you find out you don’t have high radon, which is always the goal.”

The program is also offering incentives for those who participate in the study. Those who check out a kit are automatically entered to win $100, and sharing data with the University of Kentucky provides a chance to win an additional $50.

The kits can almost immediately confirm the presence and amount of radon, but it is recommended to leave the kit set up for a couple of weeks to figure out the average to determine your exposure.

“So, you will know within 24 hours what your current level is. We recommend you keep it in your house for two weeks. That gives you a long-term average because it varies,” Tyson said. “You rent it out for three weeks, you put it in your house for two, and then you have a little time to return it.”

With 50 kits available, LCPL encourages community members to take advantage of the program, assuring that even if all kits are checked out, residents can reserve them for future use.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.