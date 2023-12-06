Logan County Schools announces new superintendent

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to hire a new superintendent.

Logan County High School and Western Kentucky University alumni Dr. Dan Costellow will be the new superintendent of Logan County Schools starting Jan. 1.

He’s previously been a part of Warren County Public Schools as a former principal, assistant principal and agriculture teacher.

Costellow also served as General Education Services Director with the Green River Regional Education Cooperative.

“I am excited to return home to a school district that is highly regarded across Kentucky,” Costellow stated in a news release. “I have hoped for many years to get the opportunity to work alongside many of my family, friends, and colleagues in Logan County. I look forward to meeting the students, staff, parents, and community and building relationships to make an already great district even better.”

Costellow graduated from Logan County High School in 1991, and is married to Jenny Costellow, a teacher at Warren County Public Schools.

He obtained his Superintendent Certification and Doctor of Educational Leadership, his Master of Arts in Secondary Education and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education from WKU.

Since September, Leon Smith has been serving as interim superintendent.

Logan County Schools stated they’re excited about the future with Costellow as superintendent.

