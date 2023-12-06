Multiple park construction projects in Allen County in the works

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple community park construction projects are nearing completion in Allen County with varying construction timelines.

A community staple for decades, Scottville’s Roadside Park needed updates following a compliance audit which marked some of the equipment as unsafe. The old equipment was removed early this summer and the lot has sat vacant since then, as supply chain issues continued to delay the updated equipment’s arrival.

This week, the new equipment was delivered, and installation has begun.

“It has been a long process, and I think we felt like we would have gotten it done a little sooner. We was hoping to get it done before school started and so forth because that park has a history. My own daughter played in that park, you’ve got stories going back to about ‘89 when I think the park was first built under mayor Dell Hall,” said Scottsville’s mayor, David Burch.

The new park is set to be complete and updated with handicap-accessible grounds and equipment within the next two weeks.

Nearby, connected to Fred Hale Ballpark, construction on Allen County’s 120-acre community park is underway. The completion date for the park has been updated to fall, 2024.

“All the grade work, all the rough grade is complete. You can get on top of the pad where the quadplex is going and see a few things,” said Allen County Judge Executive, Dennis Harper. “You can see our new soccer field/football field. We’re real excited, it’ll be our only dedicated soccer field here in Allen County, and with a growing sport like soccer we know it’ll get used a lot.”

Along with the quadplex fields, the park will have paved walking trails, two stocked fishing ponds, sand volleyball courts, and more handicap-accessible playground equipment.

Staff at Dugas Community Park are in the final push for a $50,000 funds-matching campaign that must be met by Jan. 1, 2024. Provided the necessary funding, the park will begin construction on the city’s first off-leash dog park in 2025.

“It’s a very large-scale dog park, so it’s got a two-acre section for small dogs and a four-and-a-half-acre section for medium to large dogs, as well with all the amenities such as different agility equipment items, water fountains for the dogs and for humans of course as well. It has benches and things like that so that owners can have places to sit as well while they’re there,” said the executive director of Dugas Community Park, Brittany Fisher.

Donations to the nonprofit’s incoming dog park can be made on the Dugas Community Park website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.