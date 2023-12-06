Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect vehicle is a dark, 2-door sports car with a spoiler and dark tinted windows with...
Police investigating armed robbery at Amish produce stand
Rivers is accused of shooting his son on December 1st.
Kentucky father accused of shooting son after telling him to ‘hush’
During his arrest and transport, Holleman stated to units that he “is going to be on the news”...
Single-vehicle crash leads to DUI, possession arrest
Tips can remain anonymous.
WKU Police searching for theft suspect
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

Latest News

A tornado shelter sign at Michael Buchanon Park in Bowling Green, KY.
City approves grant to fund the building of two new tornado shelters
This week’s JA People of Action is Hannah Clark
This week’s JA People of Action is Hannah Clark
Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer...
Logan County Public Library raises awareness about Radon and lung cancer risk
Western Kentucky University’s fall athletic programs had an economic impact of over $3.5...
WKU Athletics leaves over $3.5 million impact on the community this Fall
Shelley Lowe at BGMU recommends keeping your thermostat at 68 degrees, or even a few degrees...
BGMU offers tips for conserving energy as winter approaches