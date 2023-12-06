Special prosecutor confirms murder case being investigated in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young, the special prosecutor overseeing the Crystal Rogers murder case, confirmed activity in one of the murder cases being investigated in Nelson County.

Young would not say which case.

Residents in the Cox Creek community say FBI agents and Kentucky state police converged on property on Thompson Hill Road Monday morning.

Residents who did not want to be identified said there were numerous vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment, including a backhoe.

Residents described personnel digging in multiple locations where dirt was excavated and transported away by truck.

Residents on Wednesday said activity had stopped, and officers had left the scene.

Crystal Rogers’ grandfather, Till Ballard, visited the location on Wednesday.

He was disappointed to find no law-enforcement officials to talk to.

“I knew that the FBI wasn’t going to give up,” Ballard said.

Till and other members of Rogers’ family are hoping to one day recover her remains so that they might finally be able to lay her to rest.

“I heard they were looking for Crystal’s remains,” Ballard said. “That’s why I came, to make sure, try to find out if it was her. But so far we haven’t been able to talk to any of the law.”

When contacted for information, neither KSP nor FBI would comment.

