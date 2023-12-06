This week’s JA People of Action is Hannah Clark

This week’s JA People of Action is Hannah Clark, Client Associate for Houchens Industry Group, and first time Junior Achievement classroom volunteer . Hannah is currently volunteering in Courtney Collins’ Kindergarten class at Rockfield Elementary. When asked about what drew her interest to JA, Hannah replied, “I was so excited when I was little and we had a ‘special guest’ come visit our class and teach us about Junior Achievement and now I get to do the same. I have always loved teaching and I really enjoy the JA content we are using for the students.” She continued, “I enjoy getting out in the community and teaching students valuable skills they can use in their bright futures!” JA of South Central Kentucky welcomes Hannah as a NEW volunteer and is thrilled that her enthusiasm for JA will be shared with students in our community.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

