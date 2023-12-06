Warren County Wrestling prepares for its first home event of the season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Wrestling team will have its first home event of the 2023-24 season on Wednesday evening at South Warren High School.

The team consists of kids ages from 7th grade to 12 grade grade. The team has already had a few events so far this season but this is the first time this season both the middle school and high school teams will compete in the same gym.

“It’ll really change your life,” Thomas Carta, head coach of the wrestling team said about kids contemplating on joining. “I’ve been doing this since I was five years old so I know what can become of it if you stick with it, do the right things, and embrace the sport. I’m a big advocate for multiple sport athletes, I want these kids doing as many sports as they can. [Wrestling] can help you be a part of any other sports that you’re involved in.”

This is only the 4th year that the team has been competing and has already produced multiple region winners and state finalists.

Carta started the SOKY Wrestling Club a couple years before starting the Warren County Wrestling team. Anybody who goes to school for Warren County Public middle and high Schools can participate on the team.

“Watching the kids grow, not necessarily just in wrestling which they’ve been doing which is good but just seeing them grow in their faith and accountability and just growing up and maturing and being a great young man or woman is really the ultimate thing you’re doing as a coach,” Carta said. “You’re trying to create amazing individuals so it’s cool to see when that happens.”

Some of the wrestlers have been on the team since its inception four years ago and have seen many successful wrestlers come through the doors and they’d like to continue that trend.

“We have a lot of devoted kids. There are a lot of people that have given their time, including the coaches,” junior Hudson Smith said. “They’ve been doing this for four years now, that’s how long the program has been a thing. It started with 18 kids, now its at 60 something. Their hard work has paid off so we kind of have to return the favor.”

All home matches will be at South Warren High School.

The dates for all home matches are available below:

Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday Dec.19 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.

Friday Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 6 at 10 a.m.

