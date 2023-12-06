WCPS gives update on construction projects at Greenwood High School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School is undergoing a series of construction projects to update and modernize the building and areas around it.

“There’s a lot of excitement at Greenwood. The building was started in 1988 and opened in 1990, so this is a major refresh for that building,” said Warren County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Chris McIntyre.

Some of the new additions include additional parking, drive lanes, a health and wellness building, new grandstands for the football team, a press box for soccer, and more.

“We’ve had turf fields on soccer, football, and field baseball. We’ve redone their softball field, new lighting on softball and soccer, and new infield and outfield for softball,” he said.

They also will be modernizing the library, making it into a media center. He says the new library will be more interactive as opposed to a traditional library.

“We’re doing six temporary classrooms in the library, three of which will stay there permanent, three that will go away and turn into like a robotics lab area and their existing library,” McIntyre said. “Those six classrooms allow us to take six other classrooms in the building and upgrade those without really impacting the teaching and learning.”

As far as the current building goes, he said they are renovating all of the flooring and windows, and adding a few classrooms.

“We’re doing terrazzo in the hallways, hip wood flooring, which is a Kentucky Proud product in all the classrooms,” he said. “We’re updating all the windows that are now beyond their useful life in the building. So it’s pretty much an entire makeover. In addition to that we’re adding some classrooms.”

Much of the work has been done already, but McIntyre said it will likely take around 30 months to be fully completed. He added that except for the front of the building, construction should have minimal impact on the students.

“The student entrance will go over towards the the auditorium for several months so we can get the new entrance built, the existing one knocked down and the new one rebuilt,” McIntyre said.

The entire project is estimated to cost around $37 million.

“It’s a big investment,” McIntyre said. “Obviously, construction costs in the last five years, post COVID have gone up significantly, that we’ve seen. They’ve almost doubled in cost. It’s an investment in our kids, it’s an investment in our community.”

For the latest updates to the ongoing construction, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.