Winter weather awareness week: Wind Chill

By Dana Money
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re halfway through winter weather awareness week today, so let’s talk about a danger we can occasionally see here in SCKY!

The winter months are when we see the threat of wind chills in our area, which causes the air temperature to feel much colder to our bodies.

What is wind chill?
Wind chill happens when wind occurs, making the actual temperature feel much colder than recorded. Usually, on a day with no wind, our bodies can maintain a layer of heat to help us keep warm when colder temperatures strike. When wind is added, it breaks up that warm layer of heat, making the body lose heat faster than before. This is why it feels so much colder when there is a breeze.

Determining the wind chill has its own special equation, but this chart is a quick and easy way to approximate the wind chill depending on wind speed and air temperature.

Wind chill values start becoming dangerous once they reach below 0°. Once wind chill values reach into the -20s, frostbite can start in as little as five minutes.

Criteria for advisories and warnings

ADVISORY: a Wind Chill Advisory is reserved for when wind chill values dip down below -10° and go as low as -24° with winds at or above 10 mph.

Time outside should be limited, as frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less. Dress in layers, check on others, and properly stock your vehicle if you plan to travel during extreme cold.

WARNING: a Wind Chill Warning is issued when wind chill values drop below -25° and have winds above 10 mph. Time outside is not recommended, as frostbite can occur in as little as five minutes. Having a plan in place before dangerous temperatures arrive will make dealing with them much easier.

Stock up on food if you know there will be multiple days of cold, have multiple ways to heat your home (especially if the electricity goes out), and have your car and home ready for the colder temperatures.

Read more about preparing your car and home here.

