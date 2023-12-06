WKU Athletics leaves over $3.5 million impact on the community this Fall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau conducted a study and determined Western Kentucky University’s fall athletic programs had an economic impact of over $3.5 million on the Warren County community in the period from August to November 2023.

The review focused on hotel night stays generated by home athletic events in football, volleyball, soccer and cross country.

“The inviting fan base and exhilarating events of WKU athletics are two of the many things that make Bowling Green a city visited by many and loved by all,” said Darius Clement, the Sports Sales Director at the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Not only that, but WKU continues to provide a positive impact on our local economy. The influx of visitors from opposing teams and WKU fans from across the region creates a boom for hoteliers, businesses, restaurants, and our attractions. As partners, we’re excited to continue witnessing WKU Athletics’ success and economic influence!”

WKU Football generated an impact of over $2.8 million, finished its regular season with a 7-5 record, and is one of only 16 programs in the nation to play in a bowl game each year since 2019 that is also bowl eligible in 2023.

The program celebrated its 200th all-time win at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium this fall. Malachi Corley, junior Wide Receiver, set the program’s record for most career receptions.

WKU Volleyball generated an economic impact of just under $600,000. WKU’s volleyball team was ranked No. 21 in the nation and concluded its season with a 30-5 overall record.

WKU Volleyball is also one of only 13 programs in the nation to have won both an NCAA Tournament game and finished the season ranked in the nation’s top 25 in each of the last four seasons.

Head Coach Travis Hudson, who recorded his 750th career win during the season, was named Conference USA Coach of the Year while Paige Briggs was named the league’s Player of the Year.

WKU Women’s Soccer generated a $135,000 economic impact. The program was the No. 3 overall seed in the 2023 Conference USA Tournament.

WKU also hosted the Conference USA Cross Country Championship on October 28, 2023. The event generated an impact of over $30,000.

