2 people indicted in Henderson on sex crime charges involving children arrested in Alabama

Angel McCarty and Christina Barnett
Angel McCarty and Christina Barnett(Jefferson County, Alabama Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are waiting for extradition back to Henderson after they were arrested in Warrior, Alabama.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they started investigating Angel McCarty, of Evansville, and Christina Barnett, of Henderson, back in August.

Both suspects are 24.

Deputies say there were allegations of several sex crimes involving children, and both were indicted by the November Grand Jury.

McCarty and Barnett are in the Jefferson County, Alabama Jail.

We’ll let you know when they are brought back to Henderson.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He’s previously been a part of Warren County Public Schools as a former principal, assistant...
Logan County Schools announces new superintendent
Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey
Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges
Bradley Price
Kentucky father involved in Tuesday’s Amber Alert arrested
Highbaugh was awarded the 'Beacon of Light' award and a haircut from a client that followed in...
Former Hart County barber receives recognition for decades of service
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: BGPD looking for two burglary suspects

Latest News

STUDENTS STRUGGLE AFTER COVID
Students are having trouble adjusting after returning from Covid
3 DEGREE B&G CLUB GLASGOW BARREN CO.
South Central Bank 3 Degree Recipient: Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County
In addressing the challenges faced by parents and educators post-COVID, mental health experts...
Trauma-Informed school-based counseling may help struggling students
Boy arrested for threatening school shooting in Owensboro, police say
Bellarmine University partnered with Green Flower to bring four new Cannabis Education...
Bellarmine partners with Green Flower to launch Cannabis Education Certificate Programs to Kentucky