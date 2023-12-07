2 people indicted in Henderson on sex crime charges involving children arrested in Alabama

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are waiting for extradition back to Henderson after they were arrested in Warrior, Alabama.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they started investigating Angel McCarty, of Evansville, and Christina Barnett, of Henderson, back in August.

Both suspects are 24.

Deputies say there were allegations of several sex crimes involving children, and both were indicted by the November Grand Jury.

McCarty and Barnett are in the Jefferson County, Alabama Jail.

We’ll let you know when they are brought back to Henderson.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.