Boy arrested for threatening school shooting in Owensboro, police say

(WTVG)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile is facing a terroristic charge after police say he threatened to commit a shooting at an Owensboro Public School.

That happened Wednesday afternoon after Owensboro police were called to the 1800 block of Frederica Street for terroristic threatening.

Officers spoke with the principal of the school, who told them that she received a screenshot of a text message from a student using a Text Now App, stating he was going to commit a shooting at school the next day.

Police say they were able to speak with the student who allegedly sent the text message, but later discovered a juvenile boy was posing as this student.

According to a police report, detectives tracked the boy down at his home and brought him in for questioning.

He was then taken to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center on a terroristic threatening charge.

