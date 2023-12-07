FIRST ALERT: Dry Friday, Wet Weekend Weather

The dry and mild weather on Friday will give way to showers and some locally heavy rainfall over the weekend.
By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast will not be as cold tonight and Friday we get into the lower and middle 60s thanks to a mild, southerly breeze. Clouds increase during the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker.

Rain could be heavy at times on Saturday, and a bit more persistent Saturday night into early Sunday.(David Wolter)

THIS WEEKEND: Scattered showers develop Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers continue during the afternoon and evening. Some locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible. The severe weather threat still looks very low, but ponding of water could certainly be an issue with those downpours.

The severe weather threat is very low on Saturday, but a few stronger gusts of wind are possible with some downpours.(David Wolter)

The rain becomes more widespread Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday. Temperatures turn much colder on Sunday with highs only in the lower and middle 40s. Breezy winds will just add to the chill in the air.

NEXT WEEK: Starts off chilly, but temperatures do warm a little more as the week continues.

