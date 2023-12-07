Franklin man pleads guilty to drug charges

Steve Roberson
Steve Roberson(South Central Drug Task Force)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Steve Roberson, 47, pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and persistent felony offender.

Agents with South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force conducted a long term investigation into Roberson performing three undercover purchases of methamphetamine from Roberson were made.

The jury could sentence Roberson a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years.

