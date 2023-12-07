BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a frosty start for many of us this morning!

A frosty start!

Rain is more likely into the weekend. The thought right now is that the better chance for a more widespread rainfall is Saturday night. Severe weather still does not look likely, but an inch or two of rainfall is possible. Based on how dry it has been lately, flooding should not be a big issue, but there could be some ponding of water on area roadways. As the rain departs, the colder air could support a few wet flakes, but drier air is going to prevent anything more than just some flurries.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.