Med Center Health to begin construction on three new facilities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health recently unveiled plans for three new expansions to their facilities in Bowling Green and Glasgow, including a five-story tower adjacent to their current facility on High Street.

That new patient tower on High Street will provide a new location for women’s and children’s services, including new spaces for ante-partum, labor, and delivery, post-partum, and the OB emergency department. The new center will also house the region’s first level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“Our mother-baby service line has seen phenomenal growth in the last two or three years particularly. Med Center Health now has the fourth largest obstetrical program in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Wade Stone, executive vice president for Med Center.

Stone reports that Med Center has seen over 3,000 deliveries in the past year, earning them the title of fourth largest OB program in Kentucky. However, those services will not take up all floors of the new building. The remaining floors are reserved for services that Med Center predicts will be necessary as Bowling Green and Warren County continue to grow in the coming years.

“We did a ten-year forecast on volume, population growth, and utilization,” Stone said. “It will meet the needs that we’re going to see evolve over the next ten years in our community.”

A second project, located at The Hub off Lover’s Lane in Bowling Green, will house the region’s first combination urgent care and emergency department. Stone hopes that the new facility will improve care response times for patients and alleviate pressure on the hospital’s current emergency departments.

“Oftentimes, patients will present to an urgent care facility for example, and then, if the providers there determine that the patient is in need of a higher level of care, then they have to either drive themselves, have a family member drive them, or be transported over to the hospital,” Stone explained. “So, there’s a delay in care there, so this will, allow those patients, again, to come to one spot, not have to fret or worry over what level of care they need, and let the professionals figure that out for them.”

The third upcoming project, located near the 31E Bypass in Glasgow, will be a medical office building and outpatient diagnostic imaging center. Stone hopes that the services offered here will make high-level care more accessible to rural patients in Barren County, once again improving care response times.

“It’ll feature specialty services that are either not available or are limited availability. As far as service lines, cardiothoracic surgery, neurosurgery, and vascular surgery, some of those high-end specialties that oftentimes are difficult to have locally in smaller communities will certainly be of focus to us,” Stone said. “To us, it’s all about bringing those services to residents of Glasgow and Barren County, again, to save on travel to Bowling Green whenever they need those.”

Each facility is on track to begin construction in spring 2024. The new emergency department at The Hub as well as the Glasgow facility are projected to be complete in mid-2025, with the new tower on High Street set to be complete mid-2026.

In total, the projects will cover roughly 210,000 square feet and will cost roughly $145 million.

