Ohio County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

The man is considered armed and dangerous.(Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
McHENRY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Raceway Market in McHenry.

Deputies arrived on scene and determined that a white man, who’s face was covered with a mask, entered the store, showed a firearm and was able to get away with an undetermined amount of money.

Deputies, detectives and K-9 units were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police said the man is driving a black Mercedes.

He was last seen driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 West headed towards Beaver Dam.

The man is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to the OCSO at 270-298-4444.

