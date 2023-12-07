Simpson County Schools hosts annual Christmas Assistance Program

Donations from last year's Simpson County School's Christmas Assistance Program.
By Presley Allen
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County Schools is giving back to children this holiday, and once again hosting their annual Christmas Assistance Program that ensures children and teens in the school system have presents under the tree.

The ELF Connection Program has been in place for 32 years and aims to provide students with gifts and necessities during the holidays through donations and sponsors.

“We bring in about $45,000 worth of donations every year, so it’s really awesome that anytime we ask our community to come together to make sure that our kids have what they need, they always come through,” said Director of People, Personnel, and Student Support Services Joey Kilburn. “That’s one thing that’s special about being a small-town community.”

Aside from toys, the program also takes donations for other necessary items for children, such as clothing, shoes, and hygiene products.

Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator for Franklin and Lincoln Elementary Lucinda Eversman explained that the team organizing the program’s priority is making every child in need’s Christmas special.

“We currently have almost 200 children that are going to receive Christmas through our ELF connection program,” Eversman said. “So, as long as every child that needs Christmas receives Christmas, that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Donations will be dropped off on Dec. 11 and 12, and families will be able to pick up gifts for their children on the Wednesday and Thursday before Christmas.

“One of my favorite days is the days when I see the families come to pick up and they’re smiling because they know that their kids are going to have the kind of Christmas that they deserve,” Kilburn said.

Some of the organizations sponsoring the program include Toys for Tots, Hunt Ford, and the Mint,

Those interested in lending an extra hand during the week of distribution or sponsoring a family can call any of the schools in the district and ask for the family resource youth service program.

