Trauma-Informed school-based counseling may help struggling students

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - In addressing the challenges faced by parents and educators post-COVID, mental health experts point out the need for a trauma-informed approach to better support families and students.

Tami Brucato, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with Lifeskills, works at Stevenson Elementary in Russellville as a counselor who has seen behavioral issues rise since students returned after lockdowns.

She emphasizes the need for increased awareness and understanding of the impact of trauma, particularly on school aged children.

“Most parents want to be the best parents that they can,” she said. “They only have the tools that they’ve got. So, until we can give them more tools, they’re just going to use the ones I have.”

Brucato sheds light on the strain on parents, juggling work commitments while attending to children facing behavioral issues at school.

She highlights the urgency of equipping parents with effective tools and providing necessary support.

“The impact of trauma on our entire population, especially post-COVID, is under-recognized,” she said. “We’ve seen a huge increase in need in terms of mental health care, and there’s a shortage of providers, teachers, and resources.”

Due to staffing shortages, teachers are grappling with burnout and frustration with the lack of support and tools to address the behavioral challenges arising from student traumas.

“The teachers are getting burned out, they’re getting frustrated, and they don’t have the support or the experience or the tools to be able to help the kids and to still teach the same curriculum,” Brucato said.

Human connection emerges as an important factor in mitigating the impact of trauma. Brucato advocates for a shift from control to connection, stressing the importance of reconnecting with others, especially after the isolation induced by the pandemic.

“The biggest thing is human connection,” Brucato said. “We need to connect with others so that we can support each other. We need to connect instead of control because what they’re missing is that piece of connection that they lost during COVID.”

Brucato cites the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) study, revealing the long-term risks associated with traumatic events before the age of 18. She emphasizes the need for early intervention and trauma treatment to alter the trajectory and reduce long-term risks for affected children.

“We just really need to make our services more trauma-informed,” she said. “People need to understand what trauma looks like and how it manifests in the day-to-day life of people.”

When children become agitated and act out, Lifeskills, in collaboration with many school districts in Kentucky, employs safe crisis management techniques, focusing on non-physical crisis intervention and de-escalation.

“We are seeing much more acting out behavior,” Brucato said. “We really don’t want to go hands-on at any point because that can re-traumatize kids.”

Despite the challenges, Brucato shares a glimmer of hope, citing that the most significant predictor of successful healing from trauma is the presence of one supportive caregiver.

“The best and biggest predictor of successful healing from trauma is having one supportive caregiver, non-offending caregiver, just one, and that’s a supportive adult of any kind,” she said.

Brucato also says that there needs to be a reevaluation of student behavior, framing it as a cry for help rather than mere attention-seeking.

“Kids seek help in ways that we don’t always recognize right away,” Brucato said. “Our behaviors are a manifestation of an unmet need. It’s really about reframing what they’re doing and looking at that as their cry for help when they can’t ask us.”

