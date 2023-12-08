Allen County man facing 20 years in sex, drug crimes cases

Jeremy D. Mills, 44, was found guilty on sex and drug crimes on two separate indictments...
Jeremy D. Mills, 44, was found guilty on sex and drug crimes on two separate indictments during a five-day trial held in Allen County Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2023.(ALLEN COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – An Allen County jury found a man guilty on sex and drug crimes following a five-day trial.

Jeremy D. Mills, 44, was convicted of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (controlled substances/ victim under 18), second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor) and first-degree persistent felony offender.

The jury recommended a 20-year sentence, which is the maximum allowed by law. A judge will issue the final sentence.

Due to the persistent felony offender conviction, Mills will not be eligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 10 years, according to a news release from the 49th Judicial Circuit.

The trial was held Nov. 27-Dec. 1 in Scottsville.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan served as the lead prosecutor of the two cases.

