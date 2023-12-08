Allen County man facing 20 years in sex, drug crimes cases

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – An Allen County jury found a man guilty on sex and drug crimes following a five-day trial.

Jeremy D. Mills, 44, was convicted of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (controlled substances/ victim under 18), second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor) and first-degree persistent felony offender.

The jury recommended a 20-year sentence, which is the maximum allowed by law. A judge will issue the final sentence.

Due to the persistent felony offender conviction, Mills will not be eligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 10 years, according to a news release from the 49th Judicial Circuit.

The trial was held Nov. 27-Dec. 1 in Scottsville.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan served as the lead prosecutor of the two cases.

