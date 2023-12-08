Blood Drive to commemorate Bowling Green tornado anniversary

Walk ins are accepted.
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blood Assurance and TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital are joining together to host a blood on the two year anniversary of the December 2021 tornadoes on Monday.

The event will be at the hospital from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We welcomed hundreds of donors in the days following the tornado and lives were saved because of them,” said Jerry Antoine, regional director of operations for Blood Assurance. “Now, two years later, we want to invite those donors back, along with many new ones, and remember a day that not only brought grief, but resilience to this tight-knit community.”

Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/greenview, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment.

Walk-ins will be accepted.

Each individual who donates will receive a Bowling Green Strong t-shirt, while supplies last.

