Butler County names Josh Robins as new football head coach

Josh Robins is named the new head coach of the Butler County Bears Football Team.
Josh Robins is named the new head coach of the Butler County Bears Football Team.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Butler County High School officially announced their new football head coach Friday afternoon as the team gathered at the fieldhouse to welcome Josh Robins.

After five seasons leading the charge at Todd County Central, and a prior stint at Fort Campbell from 2016-2018, Robins is headed to Butler County to lead the Bears.

Brandon Embry is stepping down from his role as head coach after six years at the helm, but he will remain the athletic director at Butler County.

Robins addressed the team for the first time to connect with current players and let them know he is ready for what’s to come.

”It’s very exciting getting to see the guys. I wish I could get to work right now. They’re a good group of kids that I’ve paid attention to for the last several years. They were in our district a couple years ago, and Coach Embry and I are buddies and we’ve talked, and I know the type of kid that comes from Butler County and that’s very exciting to work with,” Robins said.

There’s a motto that Robins lives by every day, and he wants his players to know that he will be their biggest supporter. Robins said, ”Our rules...we’re going to hustle, show courage, know our assignment, care about winning, and loyalty. I’ve seen it out of those guys, and we’re just going to keep building on what’s been built here.”

Robins will officially join the team in May once the school year comes to an end.

