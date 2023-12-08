‘Don’t wait until the end of the month’: County clerk’s offices around Kentucky are closing to update motor vehicle system

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Changes are coming to county clerk’s offices across the state, putting a pause on motor vehicle services in the near future.

“This is the moment when we turn off our 45-year-old database, move all the records and move on the new web-based database,” said Kenny Barger, Madison County Clerk.

Kentucky has been using the same system for licensing, transferring vehicles, and collecting taxes since the 80′s. After ten years of preparation, they’re moving to a new system.

“It’s a person-centric database. So, It knows everything about the person. Not just a vehicle. So when you come in here, we’re gonna have all your information on the screen to be able to help you,” said Barger.

Every Clerk’s office in Kentucky has to move to this system, and in order to do that, they have to shut down motor vehicle operations from January 1 to January 8. This means December 29 is the final day get their tag renewals, transfers, and other transactions done early if they need it.

“Do not wait til the end of the month,” said Barger.

If you think you’re safe because it isn’t your birth month, double-check. He says if you’ve got a specialized plate, that may be due for a renewal in December.

“All university plates are in December because they want to have their revenue all at once,” said Barger.

While this is a big transition, he says it’s a necessary one and looks forward to this more modern future of motor vehicle servicing.

He also shared that their office is waiving penalties and interest on the taxes on December renewals all the way into January.

