FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible Saturday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday afternoon.

Main threat will be strong, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Showers expected Saturday night as a cold front moves through.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The clouds are in place tonight and a few isolated showers are possible late.

The severe weather threat on Saturday means it will be a First Alert Weather Day (David Wolter)

Saturday (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): the day will begin mild with some scattered showers. As the day progresses, moderate to heavy showers are expected and that could lead to some ponding of water on area roadways. Storms might also produce strong, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out. Our First Alert Weather Team is monitoring this weekend closely and will update you all should any storms become severe. The main timeframe for severe weather will be between 3 pm and 8 pm. After the cold front moves through, there will be some lingering showers as temperatures turn colder.

Some storms Saturday afternoon could be severe with strong winds and even an isolated tornado. (David Wolter)

Sunday: Temperatures will remain chilly through the day. Only a few isolated rain showers are expected; as a matter of fact, the air could even be cold enough to support a few snowflakes, mainly east of I-65. A northwest breeze is going to make temperatures in the lower and middle 40s feel more like the 30s.

Next week: looks quiet as temperatures warm up a bit more.

