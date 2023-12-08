Kentucky State Police spreads Christmas cheer with annual ‘Shop with a Trooper’ event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police made sure all was merry and bright for a few select children Thursday at Meijer as they held their annual “Shop with a Trooper” event.

“No matter what’s going on, the holidays sometimes are hard times for families,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, Public Information Officer for Kentucky State Police. “This is just an opportunity for us to help those families out just a little bit, just to do something good.”

The event works to help families who may not be able to afford Christmas presents, as well as children who may have been victims or witnesses to crimes.

“It’s sad to say, but a lot of times when we have interaction with these children, it’s a bad day in their life. Whether it’s a car wreck, or a house fire, or whatever is going on in their life, it’s usually not not pleasant,” Priddy said. “This is an opportunity to have that pleasant interaction and to show them that we are the good guys, we’re here to help them.”

Children are able to get some winter gear, clothes, shoes and a toy or two for under the tree.

“It’s great to be able to see the joy in some of these kids’ faces, and it’s rewarding for us because we love to be able to help people,” Priddy said. “I think most people that get into these first responder jobs, they do that because they want to be a help to their community.”

Priddy said events like “Shop with a Trooper” wouldn’t be possible without the help of sponsors and donors.

“It really depends on how many donations we’re able to get throughout the year, how many kids need help,” Priddy said. “All of our donors, everybody that’s donated to ‘Shop with a Trooper’, we appreciate our donors, because we can’t do it without them.”

To make donations to “Shop with a Trooper”, visit the Bowling Green Kentucky State Police Post at 3119 Nashville Road.

