Kentucky State Police spreads Christmas cheer with annual ‘Shop with a Trooper’ event

“No matter what's going on, the holidays sometimes are hard times for families,” said Trooper...
“No matter what's going on, the holidays sometimes are hard times for families,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, Public Information Officer for Kentucky State Police. “This is just an opportunity for us to help those families out just a little bit, just to do something good.”(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police made sure all was merry and bright for a few select children Thursday at Meijer as they held their annual “Shop with a Trooper” event.

“No matter what’s going on, the holidays sometimes are hard times for families,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, Public Information Officer for Kentucky State Police. “This is just an opportunity for us to help those families out just a little bit, just to do something good.”

The event works to help families who may not be able to afford Christmas presents, as well as children who may have been victims or witnesses to crimes.

“It’s sad to say, but a lot of times when we have interaction with these children, it’s a bad day in their life. Whether it’s a car wreck, or a house fire, or whatever is going on in their life, it’s usually not not pleasant,” Priddy said. “This is an opportunity to have that pleasant interaction and to show them that we are the good guys, we’re here to help them.”

Children are able to get some winter gear, clothes, shoes and a toy or two for under the tree.

“It’s great to be able to see the joy in some of these kids’ faces, and it’s rewarding for us because we love to be able to help people,” Priddy said. “I think most people that get into these first responder jobs, they do that because they want to be a help to their community.”

Priddy said events like “Shop with a Trooper” wouldn’t be possible without the help of sponsors and donors.

“It really depends on how many donations we’re able to get throughout the year, how many kids need help,” Priddy said. “All of our donors, everybody that’s donated to ‘Shop with a Trooper’, we appreciate our donors, because we can’t do it without them.”

To make donations to “Shop with a Trooper”, visit the Bowling Green Kentucky State Police Post at 3119 Nashville Road.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He’s previously been a part of Warren County Public Schools as a former principal, assistant...
Logan County Schools announces new superintendent
Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey
Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges
Highbaugh was awarded the 'Beacon of Light' award and a haircut from a client that followed in...
Former Hart County barber receives recognition for decades of service
Bradley Price
Kentucky father involved in Tuesday’s Amber Alert arrested
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: BGPD looking for two burglary suspects

Latest News

The ELF Connection Program has been in place for 32 years and aims to provide students with...
Simpson County Schools hosts annual Christmas Assistance Program
During Logan County School Board Meeting, the board named Dr. Dan Costellow as the new...
Dr. Dan Costellow named new Superintendent of Logan County Schools
Donations from last year's Simpson County School's Christmas Assistance Program.
Simpson County Schools hosts annual Christmas Assistance Program
Each project is set to begin construction in spring 2024.
Med Center Health to begin construction on three new facilities