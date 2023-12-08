Kentucky Transportation Cabinet prepares for winter weather

KYTC District 1 Supertankers will be pretreating Interstate 24 and Interstate 69 ahead of possible icy winter weather.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1)
By Davis Wells
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is fully prepared to clear the roadways for any winter weather conditions entering the Bowling Green area.

“We have a snow and ice response team that is on call 24 hours a day during winter weather,” said Public Information Officer of the District 3 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Wes Watt.

Watt says they monitor weather forecast days in advance to make a call on when their vehicles and personnel will have to respond.

Road crews use a combination of methods to treat roadways, such as brine before a storm, followed by salt to melt any snow or ice.

Timing is important as their pre-treatment can be washed away if rain starts before any snowfall. “

If ice forms, that is extremely challenging,” Watt said. “We cannot plow ice off the road once it’s bonded to the pavement.”

If winter weather is to affect our area, be sure to take it slow, allow additional time for stopping, brake lightly, and have your car cleared off so you’re visible to others on the roadways.

For current travel conditions including accidents or how the weather is affecting roads, visit their website.

