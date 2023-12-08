Kentucky’s entertainment incentive creates investments in local communities

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – It’s not every day you see a film crew shooting a movie in small-town America.

With its rolling hills, quaint homes, and picture-perfect downtown spaces, southern Kentucky has become a mainstay for many film companies from around the world.

Working to get those companies here are the Southern Kentucky Film Commission and the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive Program.

“It is the reason. They turn all of their receipts into the state, and once they approve them they get their incentive back,” said Conni Shepperd, executive director of Munfordville Tourism and a representative of the Southern Kentucky Film Commission.

Currently, Kentucky’s tax credit for the film industry ranges from 30 to 35%. Kentucky allots $75 million each year for the tax credits, allowing projects to claim up to $10 million.

Originally a Hart County startup, the Southern Kentucky Film Commission has grown to include Barren and Edmonson counties along with the cities of Munfordville and Cave City.

Five projects were approved across the Southern Kentucky Film Commission’s area in 2023. The incentives could potentially total more than $2 million, according to data from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

“It has really grown. We have a really great presence within the state and now out of the state as well,” said MacLean Lessenberry, executive director of Glasgow-Barren County Tourism and another representative of the Southern Kentucky Film Commission. “We’ve attracted a lot here, and I’d say we’re a very versatile area.”

Showcasing the region in movies is a priority, but it is not the main goal of the commission.

Impacts on local economies drive the local tourism agencies to attract film companies to southern Kentucky, they said. Emphasizing local economies, movies shot in these areas often feature businesses, homes, and locals.

“They’ll come in and spend $10 to $15,000 in a business in two weeks,” Shepperd said. “That’s a lot of money for local businesses.”

Determining economic impacts is somewhat delayed due to a two-year deadline companies have to file all of their receipts for the tax credit program. On the other hand, film companies are required to finish projects within two years.

“They go to a committee, and the committee has to approve them,” Shepperd said. “Once they’re approved, they have six months to start and two years to finish.”

Movies sometimes require complete transformations of the towns where filming occurs. Glasgow was decked in Christmas decor in the heat of May to accommodate scenes in “A Royal Christmas Surprise.”

“And that excites our locals as well as just getting to be involved in the process,” Lessenberry said.

Over 200 people turned out for the premiere of the movie at Glasgow’s Marquee Cinemas last week. The film, streaming on BET+, was shot in Glasgow and even bears the town’s name in the movie.

Another movie shot in Horse Cave at Kentucky Down Under follows the story of a child who befriends a kangaroo. “Kangaroo Kids” is set to be released on Sunn Stream on Christmas Day.

“It’s a really great kid’s movie, heartwarming and really good,” Shepperd said.

While she could not disclose the nature of the projects, Shepperd said six movies are being considered for filming in southern Kentucky in 2024.

Follow the Southern Kentucky Film Commission online for updates.

