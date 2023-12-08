Malachi Corley accepts invitation to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU football wide receiver Malachi Corley has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Corley was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Co-Offensive Player of the Week after his standout performance at Louisiana Tech back in October.

In that game, Corley recorded 207 receiving yards – with 142 coming after the catch, after leading the country in the category last season – and three touchdowns on eight receptions in WKU’s 35-28 win over the Bulldogs at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.

The 207 yards were a career high for the junior and marked the third 200-yard receiving game in program history. Corley’s three touchdowns also tied a career high.

Corley was also named a member of CUSA’s All-Conference First Team Offense. Corley, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior, led CUSA with 11 touchdown receptions in 11 games played this season for the Hilltoppers, who finished the regular season with a 7-5 overall record and 5-3 mark in CUSA play. Corley finished the year with 958 yards and 11 touchdowns on 75 receptions – an average of 87.1 yards receiving per game.

He was fifth in the league in scoring (6.18 points/game), second in scoring from non-kickers (6.18 points/game), second in receptions per game (6.82), second in receiving yards per game (87.1), ninth in all-purpose yards (88.09), third in receptions (75), and fourth in receiving yards (958). He’s one of two players to record over 200 receiving yards in a single game this season, and is the only player in the league to record three touchdown receptions in a single game this season. Corley had three 100-yard receiving games this fall.

In WKU’s 41-28 win at FIU in the regular-season finale, Corley broke the WKU program record for career receptions, and now has 255 catches. He also ranks second in WKU history in touchdown receptions with 29 and third in receiving yards with 3,007.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 74 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1100 media members from around the country were credentialed this year. This past April, the game produced 100 total picks for the third straight year, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 40 selected on the first two days.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for February 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. at the University of South Alabama beginning at 12 p.m. CT. It will be broadcasted on NFL Network and tickets can be purchased here.

