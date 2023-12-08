NIL collective ‘Red Towel Trust’ hosts launch party for WKU Student-Athletes

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Name Image and Likeness collective for WKU student-athletes called the Red Towel Trust held a launch party on Thursday night at the Eva and Jim Martens Alumni Center.

“We just knew that we had guys here that we wanted to continue to wear this logo on their chest and we wanted to find every way possible to do that,” co-founder of Red Towel Trust Hank Wilson said. “Once we did that we said ok how can we change the narrative and change this to something good and something that actually impacts this community. We think we’ve found that recipe and now we want to make it better. We want to be the best at what we do and have a lasting impact on this community.”

Many WKU athletes including Austin reed, Malachi Corley and members of the WKU Men’s Basketball team were in attendance for the event. The Red Towel Trust is about allowing athletes to focus on their education and athletic careers without financial constraints and is a community dedicated to supporting and empowering WKU student-athletes.

The athletes that are a part of the Red Towel Trust have put in over 500 hours of community service within the community. WKU Football head coach Tyson Helton and WKU Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Lutz were in attendance and they hope people join the red towel trust to help out athletes in more ways than people realize.

“They’re not out there just blowing their money. They’re using it for their families to come watch a game, they’re using it for their brothers and sisters, maybe they need some help back at home with their family and they’re using it for the right things,” Lutz said.

WKU receiver Malachi Corley and WKU guard Dontaie Allen spoke on how the Red Towel Trust has helped them and their families in ways they are extremely grateful for and that this is something that will help elevate WKU Athletics.

“When you think about a student athlete, nobody thinks about when their feet hit the floor at 6 am, they’re off and running. not only are they a full time student but they’re also a full time athlete which is basically a full time job,” coach Helton said. “Also on top of that, they’re out in the community, they’re serving our community at boys and girls clubs, local schools, al those kind of things. They work extremely hard and are very deserving of anything that they receive.”

You can become a member of the Red Towel Trust for as little as $5 a month and receive many exclusive benefits as well. According to the website, they have raised over $350,000, allowing these athletes to focus on their education and athletic careers without financial constraints.

