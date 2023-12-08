No injuries after school bus crashes in Bullitt County

By Sean Baute and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are no injuries after a school bus crashed in Bullitt County Friday morning, according to Bullitt County Public Schools Director of Communications Kali Ervin.

The bus crashed near Highway 44 West at Weavers Run after the driver reportedly saw a deer and swerved to avoid it, leaving the bus stuck in a ditch.

The three kids heading to class, all students at Nichols Elementary, were able to get off by climbing out of the side of the bus. They were not injured and were at school soon afterward.

The bus has been towed out of the ditch.

