Pregnant woman sues to challenge Kentucky abortion bans

The class action suit aims to strike down the bans based on a state’s constitutional right to privacy and self-determination.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky woman has come forward in a new lawsuit challenging the state’s abortion ban.

The woman named Jane Doe in the lawsuit is eight weeks pregnant.

The class action suit aims to strike down the bans based on a state’s constitutional right to privacy and self-determination.

The case was brought by Jane Doe and Planned Parenthood and is represented by the ACLU.

“The ACLU is honored to represent her and to represent the interest of Kentuckians who have been forced to either travel hundreds of miles or carry pregnancies against their will since these bans have been in place,” said Amber Duke with the Kentucky ACLU.

The two abortion bans challenged in the lawsuit have been in effect since August 2022.

This is not the first lawsuit to challenge the abortion bans. The Kentucky Supreme Court previously ruled abortion ‘providers’ did not have the standing to sue on behalf of patients. Because of that ruling, the ACLU then moved to dismiss a lawsuit against the two laws.

