Sunshine before storms arrive tomorrow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures Friday will warm into the low 60s with sunshine to start out the day. Clouds will move in throughout the day becoming overcast later tonight.

Saturday: Scattered showers will start the day with temperatures rather mild in the morning in the mid-50s. As the day progresses, moderate to heavy showers enter which will drop beneficial rainfall across our area. As of Friday morning, we are under a MARGINAL RISK (level 1 out of 5) for stronger storms. Storms have the potential for a few damaging wind gusts, an isolated brief tornado could be possible. Temperatures warm into the lower 60s. Our First Alert Weather Team is monitoring this weekend closely and will update you all should any storms become severe.

A marginal risk of severe weather for all of the viewing area, and a slight risk for areas to the southwest of the viewing area. Main impacts would be damaging winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. (Davis Wells)

Storms push through the area Saturday at 12pm including through Saturday night. (Davis Wells)

Sunday: Temperatures start out near 40 degrees with scattered showers. As the remaining showers push out, there will be some colder air behind it that could allow for a few wet snowflakes or ice pellets to mix in, especially in areas east of I-65. Temperatures much cooler only warming up a few degrees to the mid-40s.

