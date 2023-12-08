Todd County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle theft

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Todd County Sheriffs Office is investigating a vehicle theft that happened Friday morning.

Police reports indicate that a man was seen around the Five Star parking lot in Elkton around 5:45 a.m. when a customer pulled into the parking lot and entered the store when the man got into the vehicle and headed west on West Main Street in Elkton.

The vehicle is a green 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-265-2501.

