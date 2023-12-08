Warren County Emergency Management to perform COWS test

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Emergency Management will be testing the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens on Dec. 8 at noon.

They are also monitoring the weather for the possibility of heavy rain and gusty winds on the night of Friday, Dec. 8 through the evening of Saturday, Dec. 9.

Severe weather is currently not anticipated at this time.

