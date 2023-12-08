WKU hosts 2023 Fall College Recognition Ceremonies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University students and their loved ones gathered in E.A. Diddle Arena today to celebrate the university’s Fall College Recognition Ceremony.

WKU conferred 997 degrees overall including bachelor’s, associate’s, master’s, doctoral, and specialist degrees from the Ogden College of Science & Engineering, Potter College of Arts & Letters, College of Education and Behavior Science, and the Gordon Ford College of Business.

Faculty, staff, and fellow alumni proudly waved their red flags in recognition of the outgoing class, but most proud of all were the families in attendance to support their graduates.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter, a 2023 graduate and running back for WKU, had several family members in attendance as he received his master’s degree today. His mother, Chalonder Ervin, shared her pride for her son.

“I’ve never met a kid more humble, more focused to get not only one degree but two degrees. Now, while he did his undergrad and while he was getting his master’s, he was also a college athlete,” Ervin said. “So, he plays football here too, so he had to focus not only on sports, but also his education, and he did awesome in all of it.”

Students were recognized for their achievements as first-generation college graduates, for their service in the military during and beyond graduation, and for their continued commitment to their education beyond the undergraduate experience. Anna Porter, a 2023 graduate, shared her plans following today’s ceremony.

“I’ve been accepted to the UK’s pharmacy school, so I’m going to start that in August. I’m really excited, it’s bittersweet and I’m sad to leave the hill. I enjoyed undergrad, but I’m excited,” Porter said.

Three posthumous degrees were awarded to family members of students who died this year. The College of Education and Behavioral Sciences awarded a doctorate to Rosemary Ofili, whose dissertation was titled, ‘Emotional Intelligence and Leadership Styles in Medicine.’ Her brother, Anselm Ikemefune Okwusogu received her degree on her behalf.

The College of Health and Human Services awarded a bachelor’s degree to Daishyera Garner, who had hopes of one day becoming a fashion designer. Garner’s degree was received by family members Chandra Caggins and Jami Thompson.

The Ogden College of Science and Engineering awarded a bachelor of science degree to Ayanna Morgan, whose academic concentration was in animal science. Morgan planned to use her degree in a future career as a zookeeper in a progressive animal care facility. Her mother, Misha-el Baskerville, and Veronica Hiriams received Morgan’s degree on her behalf.

While Morgan’s academic journey was cut short, her family knows that her years of hard work would have paid off in a successful career.

“She would be elated, over the top. This was the climactic point,” Baskerville said. She was ready, she was ready to go move onto the next level, the next part, the next chapter of life with this being the climactic top of it all. She was ready, she was happy, she was ecstatic, and we’re just glad to be here.”

All 997 students recognized at today’s ceremony are welcome to attend WKU’s 2024 Commencement Ceremony this spring.

