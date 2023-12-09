FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe storms possible today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the chance for strong/severe storms in our viewing area as we move into the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday, today is a First Alert Weather Day.

Main threats: Damaging winds, flooding, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out. (WBKO)

The whole WBKO viewing area is under some kind of outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. The northern portions have a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather, while the southern portions have a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather as we move through the day today. Our main threats for today will be damaging winds and some isolated and flooding, but some hail and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The main timing for stronger storms will be early afternoon into late evening, with the storms beginning in the northwestern portions of the area first, then moving to the southeast as they exit the region. Storms will be out of our region by later tonight, with clearing likely by the overnight hours tonight.

All threats are on the table, but our greatest is damaging winds (WBKO)

Damaging winds are the greatest hazard for today, so if you have any decorations outside, take the time now to bring them inside or secure them. Flooding is our next concern, don’t try to drive through flooded roadways, it takes as little as 6″ of water to sweep your vehicle away. Hail is possible today, but not likely and will be on the small size if it does occur. The tornado threat for today is LOW, but we can’t rule out the chance to see a couple of warnings.

How to stay weather aware (WBKO)

The best thing to do ahead of the storms today is to stay alert- make sure all electronics are charged and ready to go in case the power goes out. Staying indoors when a storm approaches your area, staying up-to-date with the latest warnings (best ways: NOAA weather radio, WBKO Weather App, and TV. DO NOT rely on outdoor warning systems (COWS) for warnings.) The WBKO First Alert Weather Team will be here tracking out storms and keeping you updated.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.