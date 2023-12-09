‘He’s with us wherever we go’: Bremen family remembers the loss of their baby to December 2021 tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - If you pass by the home of the Oglesby’s in Bremen, you wouldn’t know that a home used to be there.

There is a cross and a tree that remain standing where the home used to be, and to the Oglesby’s are both a reminder of how far their faith has brought them two years later.

Less than 200 people live in Bremen, Kentucky, but to those people, Bremen is home. A home that would on December 10th, 2021, become unrecognizable. That day for so many, including Andrew, Charity and 5-month-old son Chase Oglesby, were going through their day like any other.

“Throughout the day I kept hearing how the storm was going to be horrible,” said Charity.

No one knew just how horrible the day would be.

“We got up, I was trying to figure out what to do, and in a matter of seconds the power went out,” said Andrew.

“Within ten or 15 seconds it hit us,” said Charity.

“It ripped the roof of our house off first, and when it did that it pulled me out with it,” said Andrew. “Then it flipped the whole floor of the house and everything up, and Charity got pinned under the floor of the house.”

Andrew, Charity, and Chase were in the heart of 170 mph wind speeds.

“When Charity was trapped underneath, she said, ‘Where’s Chase?’” I said I had no clue,” said Andrew.

“Seeing the flashes of lightning out of the window, and then it’s just total darkness to me,” said Charity.

Andrew says the sheer strength of that tornado broke his neck, but in the immediate aftermath, he was desperate to find Charity, and Chase.

As seconds turned to minutes, more people made their way to the land that used to be their home. One of those people would find Chase.

“Once they found him, they immediately rushed him to the fire department to try and get him help,” said Andrew.

With Chase in the hands of first responders, Andrew and Charity’s family got Charity, who was also severely injured, into the bed of her father’s truck.

The damage on the roads was so bad, the ambulance couldn’t come to them, so they had to go to the ambulance.

“It wasn’t too long after that, I think we were at the hospital, when they told us that Chase had passed away,” said Andrew.

Andrew says at the moment, he couldn’t even process Chase’s passing. Charity would be sedated, the floor of their home splintering her T4 vertebrae. I wouldn’t be until two weeks after the tornado that Charity would learn of what happened to her son.

“I was in a state of numbness, you could say,” said Charity. “I didn’t know what to think. I don’t even think I cried over Chase for probably the first month.”

“From the time he was born up until his passing I mean he was always smiling, cracking up,” said Andrew.

And all this time, the couple had to grieve apart, after spending nearly every day with each other’s company. Charity was flown to Atlanta for rehab, and it wouldn’t be until February that Andrew would be recovered enough to see his wife.

“Two months, until I was able to finally grieve with him over everything,” said Charity.

Charity says it was hard to find peace until the beginning of March. She says one night in prayer, she saw a child that resembled her son.

“That’s how I knew it was Chase, and that it was God showing him in heaven perfectly safe, perfectly fine, and from that day I’ve had my peace over Chase,” Charity said.

Andrew and Charity would still have an incredibly difficult road ahead.

With no home to return to, and with Charity in a wheelchair, the challenge was evident, but through their faith, Andrew and Charity said they’d find a way. They’d move into Charity’s parents’ home in Sacramento, which was bought 12 years ago.

Although no one needed one at the time, the home was built to be wheelchair accessible. Charity says this was nothing but an act of God.

“It just amazes me that he had that planned 12 years ago for what happened 2 years ago,” said Charity.

Two years later, the Oglesby’s home is a clean slate. Only two things remain that were there before the tornado. Both of which they believed saved their lives.

“I always hated that tree, because the lightest little wind and it would blow limbs down, but no, that tree saved our life, so it’s here until it falls over,” Andrew said.

They say that tree stopped their home, and them, from being swept away by the tornado. The other thing left standing was a cross. The last piece of Andrew’s 2021 Christmas display. A symbol of their faith.

“It picked up a whole entire house and everything else, and I didn’t have that thing secured at all, but it was still standing,” said Andrew. “I think God was using the cross as something for us, to lead people here to help us,”

While a home rebuilding is in their future, they’ll have to go through life without their son by their side. A reality they both have made peace with, and remember through special bracelets, and through the memories of his laughter and light.

“He’s with us wherever we go,” said Andrew.

“I’m going to see him again one day. I will be with him again in heaven and that’s what gets me through day by day,” Charity said.

Charity is still working to regain her muscle strength to walk.

Even though her spine splintered, doctors told her it was a miracle none of her nerves were damaged.

That’s a miracle the couple says was nothing but another testament of their faith, and they say through their faith and Chase’s memory, they’re ready for whatever the future holds.

