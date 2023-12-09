Hopkinsville's nighttime Christmas parade rescheduled due to weather

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the risk of severe weather, the HES/energynet Night Christmas Parade has been rescheduled from Dec. 9 to Saturday, Dec. 16.

Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation said the decision came due to the chance of heavy rain and severe weather on Saturday.

Parks and Rec Superintendent Toby Hudson stated they understand rescheduling a large event like the parade can inconvenience those in the community, but their top priority is making sure everyone stays safe while having an enjoyable time.

“The decision to postpone the parade due to the weather is the smart choice,” said Hopkinsville Mayor James Knight. “We don’t want anyone out in the rain and storms and getting sick or hurt.”

Hopkinsville Parks and Rec says the route, time, participants, and road closures will not change with the new parade date.

More information on the event can be found on Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation’s website.

