Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray performs at SKyPAC

Fans of comedy got a treat Friday night as Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray took the...
Fans of comedy got a treat Friday night as Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray took the stage at SKYPAC.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fans of comedy got a treat Friday night as Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray took the stage at SKYPAC.

James Murray, best known as ‘Murr’ from his hit show ‘Impractical Jokers brought his comedy tour to Bowling Green to give SKYPAC attendees a family-friendly comedy show with a unique twist.

“He has a very unique way of doing things,” said marketing assistant Makenzie Belcher. “This will be very family-friendly and crowd oriented and crowd geared and very interactive. He was going to get someone from the audience to do an Impractical Jokers experience and send them out with a camera. He said that will be toward the end of the show and it will be very fun.”

Murr is now the third Impractical Joker to perform in Bowling Green in just the last year. Joe and Sal performed earlier this year.

For some, this is the first time they’ve seen a live performance from the stars of a show so enjoyed.

“It will be the first time I’ve seen any celebrity anywhere,” said Nathan Oney, who attended the event. “I’ve been watching the show since like 4th grade, if I’m watching TV, I turn it on. Couple of laughs I’m sure, just a good time. I’d love to get an autograph or something.”

SKYPAC consistently holds successful events like these and hopes to continue them. They also have several events scheduled for this year’s holiday season.

“We have the Nutcracker next week on December 12,” Belcher said. “SOKY Dance Arts is actually participating in one of the dances and that’s our local dance arts here in town. They get to join the professional ballerinas on stage. Next Saturday the 16 is our JC Kirby and Son Christmas Spectacular with Orchestra Kentucky and the Orchestra Kentucky Corral.”

A full list of SKYPAC events can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Roberson
Franklin man pleads guilty to drug charges
KYTC District 1 Supertankers will be pretreating Interstate 24 and Interstate 69 ahead of...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet prepares for winter weather
Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey
Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges
Stephen Lawson
Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case
Each project is set to begin construction in spring 2024.
Med Center Health to begin construction on three new facilities

Latest News

Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation announced the HES/energynet Night Christmas Parade is...
Hopkinsville's nighttime Christmas parade rescheduled due to weather
The Red Towel Trust hosts launch party for its NIL Collective
the Red Towel Trust hosts launch party for its NIL Collective
He was featured as Hopkinsville-Christian County Crime Stoppers' Fugitive of the Week in October.
Wanted fugitive out of Hopkinsville arrested months later
The Parker family has finally rebuilt and moved back into their Taylor County home after...
Taylor County family returns to rebuilt home nearly two years after tornado outbreak