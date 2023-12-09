Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray performs at SKyPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fans of comedy got a treat Friday night as Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray took the stage at SKYPAC.

James Murray, best known as ‘Murr’ from his hit show ‘Impractical Jokers brought his comedy tour to Bowling Green to give SKYPAC attendees a family-friendly comedy show with a unique twist.

“He has a very unique way of doing things,” said marketing assistant Makenzie Belcher. “This will be very family-friendly and crowd oriented and crowd geared and very interactive. He was going to get someone from the audience to do an Impractical Jokers experience and send them out with a camera. He said that will be toward the end of the show and it will be very fun.”

Murr is now the third Impractical Joker to perform in Bowling Green in just the last year. Joe and Sal performed earlier this year.

For some, this is the first time they’ve seen a live performance from the stars of a show so enjoyed.

“It will be the first time I’ve seen any celebrity anywhere,” said Nathan Oney, who attended the event. “I’ve been watching the show since like 4th grade, if I’m watching TV, I turn it on. Couple of laughs I’m sure, just a good time. I’d love to get an autograph or something.”

SKYPAC consistently holds successful events like these and hopes to continue them. They also have several events scheduled for this year’s holiday season.

“We have the Nutcracker next week on December 12,” Belcher said. “SOKY Dance Arts is actually participating in one of the dances and that’s our local dance arts here in town. They get to join the professional ballerinas on stage. Next Saturday the 16 is our JC Kirby and Son Christmas Spectacular with Orchestra Kentucky and the Orchestra Kentucky Corral.”

