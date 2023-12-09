McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Friday. (Source: WLS, MCDONALD'S, CNN)
By WLS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) - McDonald’s new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s officially opened on Friday.

Dozens of cars began lining up at 6 a.m. to get their first orders in at the new restaurant.

Customer Tanya Michael said she came from London to be there for the debut.

“I found out about this place and booked my flight straight away,” she said.

The company said CosMc’s menu focuses on unique drinks with a small selection of food items, including all-day breakfast.

The menu doesn’t have any french fries or Big Macs but customers found berry energy drinks, lattes, cappuccino, donuts with fillings, and more to order.

“It’s exciting! It looks really good!” customer Josefina Toledo said.

According to McDonald’s, it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

